Egyptian Irrigation Minister Arrives in Kinshasa

15 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Ati arrived in Kinshasa on Thursday on an official visit to the the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Upon arrival, Abdel Ati was received by Congolese Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Eve Bazaiba Masudi and Egyptian Ambassador in Kinshasa Hamdy Shabaan along with a number of senior state officials.

Abdel Ati said in statements upon arrival that his visit to the Congolese capital is important as it emanates from Egypt's belief in the need to promote cooperation and coordination between the two countries in order to achieve sustainable development.

Masudi underlined the depth of bilateral cooperation, saying she is looking forward to exchanging viewpoints and boosting joint cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers are expected to discuss ways of promoting joint cooperation in water management.

Abdel-Ati will also meet a number of senior government officials in DR Congo.

A center for rain forecast and climate changes will be inaugurated in DR Congo. The center is important and aims at following up climate changes in the republic.

