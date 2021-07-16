Egypt: Shoukry Receives Phone Call From Malaysian FM

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Wednesday a phone call from his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said talks tackled boosting bilateral relations in the various domains in addition to preparations for the joint committee to be held at a ministerial level in the Malaysian capital.

The two sides also tackled preparations for the first meeting of political consultations to be held at the level of the two countries' senior Foreign Ministry officials.

The two diplomats reiterated keenness on pushing forward bilateral cooperation and maintaining coordination towards regional and international issues of common interest, the spokesman said.

MENA