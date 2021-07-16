Egypt: Shoukry Receives Phone Call From Malaysian FM

15 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Wednesday a phone call from his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said talks tackled boosting bilateral relations in the various domains in addition to preparations for the joint committee to be held at a ministerial level in the Malaysian capital.

The two sides also tackled preparations for the first meeting of political consultations to be held at the level of the two countries' senior Foreign Ministry officials.

The two diplomats reiterated keenness on pushing forward bilateral cooperation and maintaining coordination towards regional and international issues of common interest, the spokesman said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

