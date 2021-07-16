Egypt Goes Forward 38 Positions On Index of Safest Countries Around World

15 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said on Thursday 15/7/2021 that Egypt succeeded in advancing 38 positions on the index of the world's safest countries in 2021.

The progress took place in spite of the COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on the countries around the world, the IDSC.

The US came after Egypt in 71st position and Brazil in 129th position, the center said.

The safest countries are determined according to the factors of personal safety, wars, natural crises and being safe from getting infected with coronavirus.

