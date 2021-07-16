Egypt: PM Meets Delegation From Norway's Scatec

15 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli has underscored the utmost attention the government is paying to the vital file of water desalination by using renewable energy.

The state is adopting a strategy for maximizing the use of its natural resources and exerting all needed efforts to handle limited fresh water resources, added Madbouli.

The premier made the remarks on Thursday 15/7/2021 during a meeting with the CEO of Norway's Scatec Solar company for renewable energy Raymond Carlsen and representatives of Orascom Construction and Metito Water Treatment companies.

The meeting discussed potential cooperation in water desalination by using renewable energy.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker and Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed.

Madbouli confirmed the government welcomes any serious cooperation which aims at implementing water projects to meet needs of citizens in the future.

For their part, the representatives of the companies said they are upbeat that the Egyptian state genuinely wants to expand vistas of cooperation and foreign investments and is open up for partnerships in several domains, including water desalination area.

