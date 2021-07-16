Seychelles: Seychellois Team Testing Viability of Growing Oysters As New Seafood Dish

15 July 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

A Seychellois team is conducting a feasibility study to operate a rock oyster farm with the end product being made available for local and international consumption.

The Rock Oyster team is doing the study through a SCR 1 million Blue Grant Fund from the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust (SeyCCAT) to determine the economic viability to operate a rock-oyster farm for commercial purposes in the island nation.

While this would not be the first oyster farm to be established in the western Indian Ocean island state, it would be the first time that the oysters would be produced for food rather than for pearls.

A black pearl oyster farm started on Seychelles' Praslin, the second-most populated island, in 1995 has produced black-lipped oyster and winged oyster for the retailed jewellery market.

"We are still in the process of discovering how well the farm will perform, and we do not know yet what we are going to sell apart from the meat to the many five-star tourism establishments found on the island," explained the team's spokesperson, Olivier Levi.

Oyster rock farming involves three stages of which the first is spat -- young oysters -- collection and placement. The spat is later grown to a mature or semi mature stage - depending on the demands of the markets and finally the oysters are matured and fattened.

At the moment the team of six members is still in the stages of finding suitable locations for spat production. Levi explained that the spat will only be those taken from the waters of Seychelles.

"The waters here are clean and there is very little pollution, which is why we expect the product to be of very high quality - and we will try and market it as a high end product," he said.

"We are also in talks with the Island Development Company (IDC) to also determine whether there is a possibility to have the spats on Coetivy Island," he said.

Meanwhile, should the project be successful after two years of running the required tests, Seychelles will be eligible for financial help from the World Bank, as this is part of the initiative to diversify the local economy.

In the meantime, Levi explained that the project is being run on a non-profit basis and once it is proven to be successful and eventually lucrative, the group will hand the project to the government to run it.

The feasibility study was approved with four projects for assistance through the SeyCCAT Blue Grants Fund in May. The Fund offers small grants of SCR100,000, medium grants up to SCR1 million and large grants up to SCR2 million.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Standard Bank Runs Foul of Mozambique Central Bank

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X