Mozambique: Nyusi and Blinken Discuss Fight Against Terrorism

15 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday discussed the fight against terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

According to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, in their phone call, "The Secretary and President reaffirmed the strength and importance of US-Mozambique relations and our joint commitment to countering ISIS".

Blinken also "underscored US support for Mozambique's efforts against Covid-19, building on our long-standing investments in the country's health sector. The Secretary expressed a desire for further collaboration on economic development and governance".

Nyusi's office released further details, saying that the two men had discussed the functioning of the newly established Agency for the Development of the North (ADIN), "and the involvement of SADC and Rwandan forces to support Mozambique in the fight against terrorism".

Nyusi and Blinken discussed the bilateral relations between Mozambique and the US, regarding them as better than ever before. The phone call was an opportunity to review various economic questions, notably trade and investment, incuding the new aid package that will be provided by the US Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The two men also mentioned questions concerning respect for human rights, strengthening democracy and climate change.

At the end of the meeting Blinken expressed his solidarity with Mozambique in the fight against terrorism, and his condolences for the lives lost at terrorist hands in Cabo Delgado.

