Mozambique: Members of Olympic Delegation Test Positive for Covid-19

15 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Three members of the Mozambican delegation to the Tokyo Olympic Games have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, according to a statement from the Mozambique Olympic Committee (COM).

The COM, cited in Thursday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", said the three positive cases were detected during the daily tests which all members of the delegation must take. All three cases are asymptomatic.

The three are being monitored by the medical team that is assisting the delegation, which is also taking all the health measures recommended against Covid-19.

The COM did not name the three people contaminated, and said that their participation in the Tokyo Olympics has not yet been compromised, since the period of isolation required by the authorities will probably allow them to obtain a negative test result prior to departure for Tokyo.

Two schools in Maputo city have reported cases of Covid-19 to the city health directorate. The head of the Maputo public health department, Ramine Falume, said that in such cases "we give guidelines to the schools to undertake normal disinfection procedures".

In the school with the largest number of cases, "we intervened intensively", said Falume. "We supported the disinfection and so far there has been no situation that forced us to close a school".

