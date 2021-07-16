Algeria: Covid-19 - Three Million Doses of Vaccine Per Month to Be Received Soon

15 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The Ministry of Health will soon receive nearly three million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine per month, said Thursday spokesman for the Scientific Committee in charge of monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic, Djamel Fourar.

In a statement to APS, on the sidelines of the launch of a vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus for students of the Faculty of Medicine in Algiers, Fourar said that "the Ministry of Health will soon and continuously receive 3 million doses per month of anti-Covid-19 vaccine, and which will ensure the continuation of the vaccination campaign.

Minister of Health, Abderahmane Benbouzid had previously said that the Ministry will receive 4 million doses of vaccine in July, including 1,600,000 doses received last Sunday, pending the arrival of 2,400,000 doses next Friday.

For his part, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Algiers, Professor Lakhdar Ghariane said that 20,000 students of graduation and post-graduation classes will be vaccinated, noting that the operation will last until July 29, the start of the academic year.

For his part, Secretary General (SG) of the Ministry of Health, Abdelhak Saihi said that as part of the large-scale vaccination campaign launched by the ministry, university students have been chosen from the Faculty of Medicine in Algiers.

He stressed, in this regard, the need to protect the youths, as the virus now affects all fringes of the society without exception.

Stressing on this occasion that vaccination remains "the only way" to protect the society from the virus, the Ministry's SG hoped that "everyone contribute to the success of the vaccination process."

