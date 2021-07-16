Angola: Covid-19 - Authorities Report 203 New Cases, 36 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan Health authorities announced this Thursday the registration of 203 new cases of Covid-19, 5 deaths and the recovery of 36 patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, 61 of the new cases were recorded in Luanda Province, 53 in Lunda Norte, 38 in Cunene, 24 in Moxico, 8 in Huambo, 4 in Huila, 4 in Zaire, 3 in Bié, 2 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Cabinda, in Cuanza Norte and 1 in Malanje.

With ages ranging from 10 months and 74 years, 113 of the cases are males and 90 females.

The deaths were recorded in the provinces of Cunene (2), Huíla (2) and Luanda (1).

The recoveries happened with citizens residing in Benguela (11), Malanje (8), Luanda (7), Moxico (5) and Namibe (5).

The laboratories have processed 4,859 samples.

The authorities control 177 people in institutional quarantine, as well as 2,333 under epidemiological surveillance and 90 patients in treatment centres.

Angola now has 40,430 positive cases, 951deaths, 34,620 recoveries and 4,959 active cases. Of those active, 8 are in critical condition, 9 serious, 56 moderate, 17 mild and 4,869 asymptomatic.