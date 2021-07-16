Eritrea: President Isaias Receives Credentials of Several Ambassadors

President Isaias Afwerki received at Denden Guest House in the morning hours of today, 15 July credentials of 11 Resident and Non-Resident Ambassadors.

The Resident Ambassadors that submitted their credentials are Mr. Cai Ge, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Marco Mancini, Ambassador of the Italian Republic, Ms. Muriel Soret, Ambassador of the French Republic, and Ms. Amakobe Sande, UN Resident Coordinator.

The Non-Resident Ambassadors that submitted their credentials include Mr. Ryoichi Horie of Japan, Mr. Lee Sangjeong of the Republic of Korea, Dr. John Stephen Simbachawene of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Christian Winter of Swiss Confederation, Mr. Irma van Dueren of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Dr. Emmanuel B. Runganga of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Ms. Therese H. Loken Gheziel of the Kingdom of Norway.

On the occasion, the Ambassadors expressed readiness to work for strengthening bilateral relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

Indicating that Eritrea and China have deep historical friendship and cooperation, Mr. Cai Ge of the People's Republic of China said the discussion he conducted with President Isaias will further strengthen the existing strong relations between the two countries.

Ms. Amakobe Sande on her part said that she feels proud to work in Eritrea representing the General Secretary of the United Nations and expressed readiness to work as a true partner of the development vision of Eritrea.