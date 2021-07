Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafi el Gebaly said that Egypt looks forward to boosting parliamentary cooperation with Kuwait at different regional and international forums to serve Arab issues.

Gebaly's comments came during his meeting on Thursday 15/7/2021 with Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al Ghanim.

For his part, the Kuwaiti parliament speaker hailed the well-established relations between Egypt and Kuwait in various areas, especially at the parliamentary level.