Egypt: Sisi Hails "Egyptian Countryside" As Largest Development Project

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hailed the "Egyptian Countryside" as the largest integrated development project in Egypt's modern history.

"The project is aimed at developing all aspects of life in all Egyptian villages and improving the quality of services offered to citizens," President Sisi said.

His remarks came during a meeting he had on Thursday 15/7/2021 with a group of Egyptian businessmen participating in the "Decent Life" initiative, in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Head of General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel.

"The President underlined that the State is adamant to finalize all stages of the project in the shortest possible time, through accelerating the current efforts, in cooperation with the private sector, the civil society, and development partners," said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The meeting reviewed key goals of the national project to develop nearly 4,548 villages in all governorates, at a total cost of EGP 700 billion, the spokesman added.

The project focuses on enhancing social, health, educational, economic and residential services, and eradicating multidimensional poverty, in addition to building the national identity.