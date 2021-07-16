Zimbabwe: Rising Warriors Star Muskwe Joins English Championship Side Luton Town

After enjoying a successful loan stint at Wycombe Wanderers, Zimbabwe international forward Admiral Muskwe is set to continue his development in the English Championship after completing a move to English Championship side Luton Town from Premier League club Leicester City.

The 22-year-old came through the youth set-up with English Premier League side Leicester City and although he never played a first-team game, he has spent time on loan with Swindon Town and at Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Muskwe featured 19 times in total for Wycombe, scoring three goals, having helped Swindon to promotion from League Two in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Muskwe reportedly impressed the coaching team at Luton Town when they played Wycombe in April, with the Zimbabwean catching the eye during the 84 minutes he was on the pitch.

Boss Nathan Jones told Luton's website Muskwe had gained valuable experience in the second tier of English football.

"We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while. We saw what a threat Ade (Admiral) can be when we came up against him at Wycombe last season. He's gained valuable experience of the Championship from his time there," said Nathan.

"Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles. Having beaten a number of other teams to his signature, we can't wait to get working with him."

Capped by England Under-16s and U17s, playing for the latter when he was 15 years old, the full Zimbabwe international has been in Leicester's youth system since the age of nine and was named the Foxes' Academy Player of the Season in 2016.

He scored 23 times in 71 Premier League 2 appearances, including six goals in eight outings for City's U23 side last term prior joining Wycombe and now bolsters the Hatters' forward options after the earlier additions of Fred Onyedinma, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Cameron Jerome.

Muskwe, who has made four appearances for the Warriors could however miss part of Luton's season if selected by Zimbabwe for the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022.