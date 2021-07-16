Nigeria: Scores Dislodged, Property Destroyed As Flood Wreaks Havoc in Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti — Some sections of Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, have been ravaged by flood, which destroyed several property of the residents last Wednesday.

Mostly affected were landlords at Balemo and Tinuola areas off Afao road in Ado Ekiti, where flood had surged into over ten buildings and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The torrential downpour, which started last Monday evening and repeatedly in same magnitude last Wednesday, was said to have temporarily dislodged the affected residents before they returned after a partial subsidence of the flood.

One of the victims, Blessing Oladele, revealed to journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday that the erosion that flows from Christ's School, had massed with other tributaries, and Elemi Stream, which resulted in fast-flowing flood that ravaged the area.

According to him, "The flooding was caused by the erosion that flows down from Christ's School at Fajuyi area and coupled with the fact that Elemi stream on Iworoko road that flows downward overflowed its bank, and these two generated the flood that destroyed some houses in our area.

"It affected about 10 buildings and we would have recorded casualties, but for the fact that we quickly ran out of our buildings with our wives and children to seek refuge in safer neighbouring houses."

Another victim, Mr. Sunday Ojo, appealed to the state government to dredge the affected carnal identified as the main cause of the destructive flooding.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sunday Adebomi, said the agency was aware of the incident.

The SEMA boss stated that his agency would go for an on- the- spot assessment to know the extent of damage and how best to intervene to control flooding in the area.