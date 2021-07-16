Cameroon: University of Douala - 51 Newly Appointed Take Up Function

They were installed on July 14 with a call to diligent service.

The Secretary General of University of Douala, Professor Modikoko Henri Bebey, has called on the newly appointed officials to work diligently for the growth of the University. He was speaking on July 14 in the University Campus, during the installation of some 51 newly appointed staff of the institution. The installation ceremony was an opportunity for a call to service and pledged for more work.

Appointed on the July 5, 2021 some of the officials will take up new functions while others were promoted. While representing the Rector of the university of Douala, Secretary General of the university of Douala called on the newly installed to work towards the growth of the University. He said more responsibility means more work. Owing that the University of Douala is out to promote development of research and human resource training, promotion of culture and research, making higher education accessible to all, supporting social and cultural development, promoting the learning of English and French, the Secretary General cautioned the newly appointed to work towards achieving the above.

Professor Modikoko Henri Bebey congratulated them and promised his support to ensure that they succeed in their new task. He also called on their different collaborators to put hands on deck to ensure the growth of the University.

One of the newly appointed officials, Luther Andre Meka, who is now the Director of Administrative Affairs and Finance in the Faculty of Science, disclosed that he was ready to work for the growth of the University. He said he was aware of the task that awaits him and promised to work in collaboration with the staff at his disposal. The new Director used the opportunity to thank the Minister of Higher Education for the confidence bestowed on him.