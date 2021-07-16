Gambia: TRRC Awards United Nations Development System in Gambia

15 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in The Gambia sends its heartfelt congratulations to its 3 sister entities, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (UN OHCHR) and the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UN PBF) for their joint award by the TRRC "to show appreciation for their support and commitment during the TRRC process."

The UNCT is equally pleased to extend its congratulations to the other organisations that were honoured with the award, namely the Institute of Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA), the International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and International IDEA.

The UNCT reiterates its commitment, under the leadership of the Government of The Gambia, to support institutional reforms to ensure rule of law and guarantee the protection of all human rights as articulated in the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF).

