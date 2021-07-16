Gambia: After Decades of Poor Water Supply, Darusalam Village Gets New Borehole

15 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

After decades of inadequate access to safe and potable drinking water in Darusalam village in the Sami District, CRR /North, residents in the village are now rejoicing with the recent commissioning of a new borehole, thanks to the intervention of philanthropist, who wants to remain anonymous.

It could be recalled that on 23rd April, 2021, The Point Newspaper ran a story with the headline: "Darusalam lacks safe, clean drinking water, dead snakes often found in the well. In the said article, the residents of the village bitterly complained over what they called 'lack of safe and clean drinking water in the community'.

The residents before were fetching water from a 55-metre deep local well using a pulley. The water drawn from this well was used for domestic purpose, as well as a drinking point for livestock in the area.

However, following The Point publication of the said article, an anonymous donor immediately has stepped forward, expressing concern over the poor state of water affecting the rural settlement.

He then deployed a borehole drilling contractor to make a survey of the settlement and provide him with a report.

Few weeks later, the philanthropist sponsored the village with a new borehole worth several hundred thousand dalasi.

"I do not like giving someone something in confidence and then turn around to announce what was given," the philanthropist said.

However, the anonymous donor did not allow the reporter to indicate the project's cost on the story.

Adama Jobe, chairman for Darusalam Village Development Committee (VDC), hailed the donor for his foresight and efforts in providing the residents with sufficient clean and safe drinking water.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X