Gambia: Nuha Marong Says Goodbye to the Granada

15 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambian striker Nuha Marong hailed his former Spanish 2nd Division side Club Recreativo Granada after spending a season and a half with them before moving to 3rd Division club UCAM Murcia on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old thanked and said goodbye to Granada after playing one and half season since joining them in 2020.

"Today I say goodbye to Granada CF after a year and a half. Thank you for the love and treatment I have received," the Gambian attacker wrote on Twitter.

After leaving the recreation, Nuha Marong is committed to the UCAM Murcia, a joint club where he militates the coming campaign.

Born in Santa Coloma de Farners, Catalonia, Spain, to Gambian parents, Nuha Marong now is in the colours of Universidad Catolica de Murcia Club de Fútbol, commonly known as UCAM Murcia.

