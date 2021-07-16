Gambia: S/K East Bi Stun Gunjur Utd to Increase 2nd Tier Survival Aspirations

15 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Serrekunda East Bi on Tuesday stunned Gunjur United 2-1 in their week twenty-seven clash played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to increase their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League survival aspirations.

The Serrekunda East based-club required a victory against The Coastal Town boys to move away from the relegation zone after their dismal performance in the league.

Serrekunda East Bi came from one nil down to beat Gunjur United 2-1 to increase their second tier survival ambitions.

The win earned Serrekunda East Bi 22 points after twenty-seven league matches.

Serrekunda East Bi need to win their remaining three league outings and hope that teams above them on the league table slip to stay in the second division league for another season.

Gunjur United remain fifth-place on the second division league table with 42 points in twenty-seven league outings.

The Coastal Town must beat Red Hawks, Falcons and Latrikunda United in their remaining three league matches to secure qualification to first division league promotion play-off.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

