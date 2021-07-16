Gambia: S/K East Bi Stun Gunjur Utd to Increase 2nd Tier Survival Aspirations

Serrekunda East Bi on Tuesday stunned Gunjur United 2-1 in their week twenty-seven clash played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to increase their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League survival aspirations.

The Serrekunda East based-club required a victory against The Coastal Town boys to move away from the relegation zone after their dismal performance in the league.

The win earned Serrekunda East Bi 22 points after twenty-seven league matches.

Serrekunda East Bi need to win their remaining three league outings and hope that teams above them on the league table slip to stay in the second division league for another season.

Gunjur United remain fifth-place on the second division league table with 42 points in twenty-seven league outings.

The Coastal Town must beat Red Hawks, Falcons and Latrikunda United in their remaining three league matches to secure qualification to first division league promotion play-off.