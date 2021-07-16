Zimbabwe: OK Kwekwe Branch Closes After Workers Test Covid-19 Positive

16 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

OK Supermarket Kwekwe branch Thursday shut down its premises after several workers tested Covid-19 positive.

Sources said tests conducted on the staffers indicated that some employees had tested Covid-19 positive.

"Several workers tested positive for Covid-19 so OK Supermarket in Kwekwe has been temporarily closed for sanitisation," sources said.

Questions send to OK management had not been responded to at the time of publishing.

The closure of the retail shop comes at a time when Kwekwe is under a localised lockdown as it has been identified as the Covid-19 hotspot.

Last week, law enforcement agencies tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the gold mining city and blocked vehicles to enter or leave Kwekwe leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Thursday recorded its highest Covid-19 daily deaths when 86 people succumbed to coronavirus while 2491 tested positive.

According to the Health Ministry Covid-19 update, Harare had the highest number of deaths at 27, Mashonaland East - 15, and Bulawayo - 14.

