Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF a Militarised Graveyard - Jonathan Moyo

Former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo says Zanu PF has become a military outfit working against the interests of the majority of the country's citizens.

Commenting on the readmission of former Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanayi Chipanga and other senior Zanu PF officials minister into the ruling party, Moyo said Zanu PF was now a "blunt military tool", and those rejoining it should not be deceived.

Moyo was also responding to Zanu PF's remarks by Zanu PF officials that the G40 cabal key members were non-existent.

However, in an exclusive interview with NewZimbabwe.com Thursday, Moyo said: "Zanu PF has become a blunt military tool of Gukurahundists at State House, Defence House, and KGVI Barracks to oppress Zimbabweans."

During a post-Politburo press briefing Wednesday, the party's information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi had said: "We don't talk about people who don't exist in our mind especially," Mugwadi said referring to Moyo and his other colleagues.

This followed the readmission into Zanu PF of G40 members who include the mercurial former youth league leader Kudzanayi Chipanga, former youth, and sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane and former public service deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze.

Others are Dorothy Mangami, Mpehlabayo Malinga and Chiratidzo Mabuwa, Malinga Mpehlabayo, Taura Chiripamberi, and Shepherd Makaha. The six had contested as independent parliamentary candidates in the 2018 elections.

Former Education Minister Fay Chung, who was once linked to ex-Vice President Joice Mujuru, was also readmitted into the party.

Moyo, who alongside Saviour Kusukuwere, Walter Mzembi, and Patrick Zhuwao fled the country at the height of the military coup in November 2017, said Zanu PF's remarks are laughable.

"Who is non-existent? It is comical that a political party like Zanu PF, which is in the graveyard waiting to be buried has the temerity to pontificate about non-existence," Moyo said.

Moyo said most Zimbabweans had decided not to associate themselves with Zanu PF and that was testimony the ruling party is living on borrowed time.

"The fact that the majority of Zimbabweans are not members of Zanu PF and that they do not want to join it today or tomorrow does not mean they don't exist. Quite the contrary, the majority of Zimbabweans can see and they know that. The majority of Zimbabweans neither belong to nor do they support Zanu PF; they have no wish or desire to join it today or tomorrow.

"While a party that is at war with the majority can exist today as a military tool but, the writing on the wall is clear, Zanu PF is existing on borrowed time; because it has no future.

"The individuals, like Kudzanayi Chipanga, who were readmitted by Zanu PF yesterday (Wednesday), have chosen to go back to a graveyard; where their political lives are certain to be buried along with Zanu PF, whose impending nonexistence is assured; come rain or shine."

However, Moyo said Chipanga and Hlongwane, who were readmitted into Zanu PF as ordinary card-carrying members and that they do not contest elections for the next three years, were exercising their constitutional rights.

"Section 67(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe gives the right to form, to join, and to participate in the activities of a political party or organisation of their choice.

"The individuals, like Kudzanayi Chipanga, who have been readmitted to Zanu PF have exercised that constitutional right to which they are entitled.

"The same section 67(2) of the Constitution gives Zimbabweans the right to challenge any political party, the government of the day or cause."

NewZimbabwe also sought comment from Kasukuwere who responded tersely; "Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also like be unto him. Proverbs 26:4 KJV."

Since 2018, Mnangagwa's administration has been frantically fighting to have Moyo extradited from Kenya, and Kasukuwere, Zhuwao, Mzembi, and former deputy Higher Education Minister Godfrey Gandawa from South Africa.

The state wants them to face criminal abuse of office charges committed while in government.

However, the host nations of the exiled former ministers seem not to be interested.