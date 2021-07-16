Zimbabwe: President Speaks On SA Unrest

Senior Reporter

AMID turmoil in South Africa, which was triggered by the incarceration of the country's former President Jacob Zuma, President Mnangagwa yesterday expressed his wish for the unrest to be resolved as soon as possible to ensure continued stability in the region.

Speaking at the 353 Zanu PF Ordinary session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, the President said there was need to ensure peace and stability in South Africa.

"In the case of South Africa, we wish the current challenges facing our brothers and sisters in that country be soon resolved," he said.

Over 70 people have been killed in violence that followed the imprisonment of Mr Zuma on contempt of court charges last week.

His jailing sparked wildcat protests in his home province of KwaZulu Natal which then spread to other areas. Roads, including those that link South Africa to Zimbabwe are currently blocked while truckers are being targeted by the protesters.

To quell the protests, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military after the country's police had been overwhelmed by the violent demonstrators who have burnt and looted shops.

Addressing the media after the Politburo indaba, the party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava briefed the meeting on the situation in South Africa.

"It was pleasing to note to a larger extent that the situation in South Africa is still within the capacity of our fraternal friends, the African National Congress party and its government, to resolve and hopefully quell the chaos which has been reported in various media platforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are confident that our colleagues in South Africa will overcome this challenge," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

On Eswatini protests Cde Khaya Moyo said the Politburo received a report on the disturbances in Eswtini from Minister Shava, which centred on the causes of the disturbances and clandestine activities of NGOs and other civil society organisations as well as opposition groups calling for an elected executive arm of government.

"Since the matter is under SADC currently, Zanu PF calls for calm and peace in Eswatini and encourages dialogue as a means to find a way forward," he said.

Turning to Mozambique, he said Minister Shava also gave a report on Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province to the Politburo, where the Rwandese deployment to Mozambique was clarified.

"The President Cde ED Mnangagwa and the entirety of the Politburo agreed that Mozambique was a sovereign republic, capable of entering into bi-lateral agreements with other republics for her security interest.

"Zimbabwe on its part will be participating fully to help our brothers and sisters in Mozambique to deal with the Cabo Delgado unrest."