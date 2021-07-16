Gambia: Father Peter Gomez to Be Laid to Rest Tomorrow

The late Father Peter Gomez, who passed away on the 1st July, 2021, will be laid to rest tomorrow.

The funeral mass will take place at St. Therese's Church in Kanifing at 2 pm.

Until his death, Fr. Peter was appointed by the Catholic Diocese of Banjul to oversee St. Kizito's Parish Church in Bakorteh.

"As the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Banjul, I invite all the priests, religious, lay faithful, believers in Christ, our Muslim brothers and sisters, other faiths, and people of goodwill to fervently pray for the happy repose of the soul of Rev. Fr. Peter Gomez who died on 1st July, 2021." Bishop Dr. Gabriel Mendy noted.

The Vigil Service for Rev. Fr. Peter Gomez took place on Thursday, 15th July 2021 at 6 pm in St. Kizito's Parish Church where he was appointed until his death.

The Church said: "Before the funeral mass today, Fr Peter Gomez's remains will be exposed for viewing in St. Therese's Parish Church from 11 am to 1:30 pm. No one is allowed to take pictures during this time and ushers are required to direct and control."