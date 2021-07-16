Gambia: Health Ministry Raises Concern Over Rapid Increase in Covid-19 Positive Cases

15 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Ministry of Health Thursday 14th July 2021 raised concern over the rapid increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the Gambia.

The Gambia currently has six thousand, five hundred and twenty-one confirmed cases, one hundred and eighty-eight COVID-19 related deaths and three hundred and seventy-oneactive cases.

"The data from this week's situational report showed an overall 13% new case increase in comparison to the preceding week data, with a significant increase in admissions," the ministry said.

The ministry in a press release said the current trajectory is worrisome and should it continues its course, the country's response capacity will likely be challenged, which could lead to more transmissions and severe cases.

The ministry therefore urged the public to take COVID-19 prevention and control measures seriously by meticulously observing social distancing, wearing of face masks, avoiding overcrowded places, avoiding handshaking, perform frequent hand sanitizing and washing hands with soap and clean water.

"If these measures are strictly followed by all, the transmission will decline and the ministry will be in a position to quickly control the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the ministry stated.

