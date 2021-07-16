Gambia Registers 3 New Covid-19 Related Deaths, 107 New Cases

15 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Thursday 14th June 2021 registered three (3) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty-eight (188).

The decedents were 2 females and 1 male, aged 36, 73, and 42 respectively, with at least one of the following: severe covid-19 pneumonia, hypertension, Diabetes Keto Acidosis (DKA), and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

The country on the same day registered one hundred and seven (107) new cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 6,521.

Of the 86 cases with known reasons for testing, 59 (69%) tested for travelling while 15 (17%) tested to know their COVID-19 status.

The cases are composed of 59 males and 47 females with a median age of 34 years (Range: 2 - 75 years).

This is the 341st national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, the Gambia has no one in hotel quarantine, but has three hundred and seventy-one active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said 238 new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, one hundred and seven (107) tested positive representing a 44.0% positivity test rate.

"Twenty-six (26) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 8 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. Twelve (12) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy. Twenty-eight (28) new contracts were traced and are being monitored," he said.

