Egypt: Sisi Says He, Army Sided With Egyptian People's Will

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Thursday he and the army absolutely favored the will of the Egyptian people, in reference to the military's support of the June 30 revolution that ended the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.

"We have faced a strong wave of terrorism, and we broke through economic crises and problems with the help of an economic reform program," Sisi told a conference of the Decent Life Initiative, a national project to develop Egypt's countryside villages.

The project, which aims at upgrading all aspects of life for 4,584 villages in all governorates that represent 58% of Egypt's population, is estimated at around EGP 700 billion. It focuses on promoting social, health, educational, economic and housing levels as well as all other service sectors in these villages. It also targets eliminating multilateral poverty and investing in developing humans from a comprehensive perspective, in cooperation with all the state bodies concerned.