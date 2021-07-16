Egypt: Sisi - Egypt's National Security 'Red Line'

15 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that Egypt's national security is a "red line" that can never be crossed "whether anyone likes it or not."

Addressing activities held here Thursday 15/7/2021 to launch the first conference of "Decent Life" national project to develop Egypt's countryside villages, the president stressed "resorting to peace does not mean to let anyone meddle with this nation's destiny. We won't allow anyone to do this."

"We have several options to protect Egypt's national security," he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: Egypt Online

