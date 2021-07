Mosotho jazz musician Tshepo Tshola has died.

Ntate Tshola aka The Village Pope died of Covid-19 related complications at Berea Hospital in Teyateyaneng on Thursday morning.

His death comes just a month before his 68th birthday. He was hospitalised on 9 July allegedly with Covid-19.

His songs include his 1994 classic, Ho Lokile, Madambadamba done with legendary group, Sankomota, Shine your light and Ntate. He had a career spanning over 30 years.

More to follow.