press release

An MSF record of violence

The medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has worked in the area that today constitutes South Sudan since 1983.

This report, South Sudan at 10: an MSF record of the consequences of violence, offers a consolidated account of MSF's experience in South Sudan since 9 July 2011. In so doing, it seeks to serve as a record and reminder of the human toll of violence, since independence, as seen by MSF - through its staff and patients.

South Sudan at 10 is based on interviews with more than 100 of MSF's South Sudanese staff, operational research, internal reports, and public communications over the last decade. It also draws on a wide selection of studies, books, policy reports, investigations, journalism and more - by academics, think tanks, government, UN agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the media.