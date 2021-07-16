South Africa: Shoprite Picks Up the Pieces After Days of Mayhem

Johannesburg — THE Shoprite Group is repairing and restocking looted and damaged stores in the wake of the violent unrest in South Africa.

The country's largest private sector employer, with more than 140 000 staff, the company thus dissuaded communities from panic buying.

Numerous outlets were destroyed and looted in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Shoprite assured customers it was "working around the clock" and these stores were becoming operational and wre re-opening for business "by the hour" while the safety of customers and employees remained paramount.

"Supply lines to the majority of stores are currently running smoothly and deliveries to stores in KZN has commenced," the supermarket group said.

The group also assured customers that the bulk of its supermarkets comprising Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and franchise OK Foods around the country were stocked and operational, hence no need for stockpiling food supplies and health products.

"We appeal to all South Africans to remain calm as our supply chain is now able to supply into most stores again."