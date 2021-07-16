Nigeria: Police Kill Bandit Kingpin in Jigawa

16 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The police say a 65-year old woman was rescued from the suspected bandit.

The police have killed a suspected bandit kingpin, Abdullahi Banmi, said to be operating in Katsina and Jigawa States.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, said Mr Banmi was killed in Gallu Fulani hamlet in Yankwashi Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Mr Isah said the police, in a joint operation, also rescued a 65-year-old kidnap victim identified as Hassana Zubaira in Jigawa.

The police said Mrs Zubairu was kidnapped on June 29 in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said the kidnappers earlier demanded a ransom of N500 million from the victim's family.

Mr Isah said the bandits' leader, Mr Banmi, 50, was gunned down during a firefight with the police.

He said the suspected criminal attempted to escape with the victim on a motorbike but fell to the superior fire of the police.

The police said search parties were still combing the forest for other members of the gang.

