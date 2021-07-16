South Africa: President to Conduct Oversight Visit to KwaZulu-Natal

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning, Friday, 16 July 2021, undertake an oversight visit to Ethekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces.

The President will interact with the provincial government and security forces.

The President's visit follows government's engagement throughout this week with different sectors of society, including organised business, interfaith leaders and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.