South Africa: Western Cape Government Updates On Ongoing Public Unrest and Taxi Violence

15 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Update by the Western Cape Government on public unrest in some parts of South Africa and ongoing taxi violence

Premier Alan Winde confirmed that as of his latest briefing from Provincial Minister for Community Safety, Albert Fritz, there has been no confirmed looting in any region of the Western Cape, and that the province remains calm. The province's security plan remains in full force, with close cooperation between the provincial government, the SAPS, and other law enforcement entities.

However, taxi industry related violence has continued today, with a shooting in Khayelitsha this afternoon.

Premier Winde said: "I am outraged by yet another taxi shooting in the province, which resulted in the loss of life of commuters, and the injury of other bystanders. This unchecked murderous behaviour must come to an end, with all those responsible being arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I urge all residents with any information on this shooting to please come forward to the authorities with information. The SAPS and Western Cape Government are of common resolve that all those responsible must end up behind bars. This must end immediately."

The Western Cape's Department of Transport & Public works has continued with meetings with CODETA, CATA and SANTACO, over the last two days, with the objective of finding a lasting solution to the ongoing violence. This is in addition to Minister Mitchell pursuing interventions both in the courts, and in terms of the powers vested in him by national legislation.

Minister Mitchell will also be meeting with the National Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, and taxi industry stakeholders again tomorrow, as part of his continued efforts to find a lasting solution to the dispute along some routes in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape Government reminds residents to not share unverified information on their social media channels as this causes unnecessary panic, and diverts resources away from where they are needed.

"We continue to thank our residents for staying calm and for respecting the law, and we urge you to first report any potential criminal activity to the SAPS as soon as possible," concluded Minister Fritz.

