South Africa: CCMA Operations Remain Suspended in KZN, Gauteng

16 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Operations of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will remain suspended on Friday in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the Commission has announced.

In a statement, the CCMA said the decision came after it conducted an assessment of the situation pertaining to the persistent violent civil unrest and riots in the two provinces.

The CCMA said the decision was in the best interest and safety of CCMA employees and users.

"Users are advised not to visit any CCMA offices in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces and instead, refer to the advisory issued on Monday, 12 July 2021, on the impact of the suspension of services on the case roll and mitigation plans," the Commission said.

It said although the case roll was affected, users could still make referrals and applications using the CCMA's digital case referral and application platform, accessible via the CCMA website, Facebook page and directly via this link: https://cmsonline.ccma.org.za.

Alternatively users can download the CCMA mobile application -- CCMAConnect. Users can also send case-related queries or refer disputes by sending an email to info@ccma.org.za. The CCMA will work diligently to attend to all matters impacted by this period.

The CCMA said it was closely monitoring the situation on the ground and would advise CCMA users accordingly on a daily basis.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

