Namibia: Swakop Traffic Cop Nabbed for Bribery

A Swakopmund municipal traffic officer appeared in the town's magistrate's court on a charge of bribery on Thursday.

Simon Namiseb (40) allegedly solicited a bribe of N$2 000 in exchange for handing over a vehicle that was confiscated from a taxi driver.

He impounded the vehicle at the Mondesa Police Station because the driver could not provide his driving licence and transport permit, nor did the car have a licence disc.

Instead of issuing a ticket, Namiseb allegedly demanded payment from the driver to have the car released.

Namiseb was arrested in a sting operation involving the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Erongo police.

He was granted bail of N$5 000 and his next appearance will be on 6 September.

According to ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata, the watchdog has arraigned three law-enforcement officers in the Erongo region for corruption since January last year.