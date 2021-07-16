Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Python Man Arrested

POLICE in Kwekwe have confirmed the arrest of a 31-year-old man who allegedly stashed a two-metre long rock python in his vehicle.

The endangered reptile was found in a Toyota Wish belonging to Tatenda Mutema in Kwekwe central business district Tuesday afternoon.

Police and officials from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) were called to the scene and rescued the snake before towing the vehicle away.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of Mutema, saying he was facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

"I can confirm we are investigating a case where a 31-year-old male was arrested after being found in possession of a python in his car. The incident occurred on 13 July 2021 in Kwekwe CBD at 14:30 hours," Mahoko confirmed.

"The circumstances are that on the 13th day of July 2021, the suspect Tatenda Mutema was driving a Toyota Wish which he proceeded to park in Kwekwe CBD near Profeeds Kwekwe Branch.

"He noticed a python in the car and assisted his girlfriend to get out of the vehicle. They alerted people who were nearby before they locked the vehicle doors and left the scene," Mahoko said.

Mahoko said police were alerted and attended the scene accompanied by ZimParks officials.

"They managed to open the vehicle and captured the python which measured about two metres long. The suspect was arrested and is being investigated for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act of 'being found in possession of a python'."

He said Mutema was expected to appear in court soon.