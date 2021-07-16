Africa: Jerandi/Guterres Talk - Efforts to Combat Covid-19 Pandemic and Guarantee Fair and Urgent Access to Vaccines

16 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi on Thursday met with UN Secretary General António Guterres as part of his working visit to New York.

The UN's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to guarantee fair and urgent access to vaccines for all the world's peoples were at the core of the meeting, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

Jerandi deplored the "devastating" repercussions of the pandemic on, in particular, those countries that have not had access to sufficient quantities of vaccines.

He regretted that the efforts exerted within the framework of the "COVAX" initiative are still modest, given the huge needs of the world's populations in terms of vaccines.

The FM called for more effective international solidarity under a new UN initiative to ensure immunisation for all people without exception.

The UN Secretary General considered for his part, that the persistence of the current health situation is synonymous with "suicide," underlining the imperative to bridge the gap between peoples in terms of vaccination.

Besides, the two sides discussed the situation in Libya, notably with regard to its political transition process and the organisation of elections before the end of the current year.

The latest developments in the situation in Palestine were also discussed, according to the same press release.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X