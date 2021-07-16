Tunisia: Floods in Germany - Tunisia Expresses Solidarity With German Government and People

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia expressed "its deep solidarity with the German government and people following the destructive floods that hit western Germany."

Tunisia offers its deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion and sympathy to the friendly German people and the families of the victims following this painful ordeal, reads a statement released Thursday evening by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The floods in Germany have left at least 81 people dead and more than a thousand missing, foreign media reported.