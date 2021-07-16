Tunisia: Floods in Germany - Tunisia Expresses Solidarity With German Government and People

16 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia expressed "its deep solidarity with the German government and people following the destructive floods that hit western Germany."

Tunisia offers its deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion and sympathy to the friendly German people and the families of the victims following this painful ordeal, reads a statement released Thursday evening by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The floods in Germany have left at least 81 people dead and more than a thousand missing, foreign media reported.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Standard Bank Runs Foul of Mozambique Central Bank

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X