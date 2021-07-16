Zimbabwe: Roki Ropes in Koffi for Collabo

15 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

High riding urban grooves luminary, Roki has roped in renowned Congolese soukous singer and dancer, Koffi Olomide for a collaboration.

Roki is not holding back after he released two singles under Passion Java Records which he is now under.

Tanzanian BET award winner, Ray Vanny touched down in the capital Wednesday and is currently working on a track remix with the urban grooves chanter.

In pictures circulating on social media, Koffi Olomide is seen in the studio with Roki and multi-award-winning producer, Oskid. Olomide also arrived in Harare Wednesday afternoon.

He was received by an entourage led by socialite Passion Java and comedienne, Mai Titi.

Koffi Olomide born Antoine Agbepa Mumba said he was glad to share his vast experience in the music scene with younger artists in the region.

"I am proud. I feel happy, young musicians everywhere in Africa need to meet and share my experience. They want to perform with me," he said.

Koffi Olomide has a horde of fans locally. In 2015 he wowed rhumba lovers at the Harare International Carnival.

