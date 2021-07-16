Namibia: Health Ministry Creates an Additional 214 Mortuary Spaces As Covid-19 Deaths Continue

15 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The government has created an additional 214 mortuary space to accommodate an equal number of bodies as the country continues to record a spike in COVID-19 deaths, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula said Thursday.

Shangula said that the government has obtained refrigerated containers to serve as additional mortuary space, as the number of deaths coupled with the delays in conducting burials by relatives and the demand of mortuary space has increased.

"Moreover, most of the bodies that have been laying in the mortuaries, some for a good ten years have been either buried," he said, adding that the City of Windhoek has assisted the government to decongest the mortuaries with the disposal of unclaimed bodies.

According to Shangula the lack of mortuaries has been exacerbated by the limited capacity of the private undertakers to conduct burials timely, adding that the shortage of coffins has also been experienced.

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob meanwhile said, Namibia has crossed two significant milestones over the past 14-day observance period in battling the pandemic, as cumulative cases have breached the 100,000 barrier, while over 2,000 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19 and related illnesses.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Standard Bank Runs Foul of Mozambique Central Bank

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X