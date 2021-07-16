Zimbabwe: Tobacco Sales Up 31 Percent

Pixabay
...
15 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Tobacco sales for this season increased by 31 % compared to figures recorded last year, Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) has reported.

Recent updates from TIMB shows that a total 186, 6 million kilograms had been sold as of day 66 compared to 159, 7 kilograms sold in a comparative period last year.

The sold tobacco to date is worth US$515, 9 million up from US$393,9 million which had been sold in a comparative last year.

"The total worth of the sold tobacco for the comparative period has increased by 30.9 % in terms of value and 16.83 % in terms of quantity," TIMB said.

The statistics show that contract farming remains the dominant supplier of tobacco , accounting for 481,8 million kilograms of the golden leaf compared to just 34 million kilograms injected by the auction floor farmers.

Average prices are hovering between US$2, 47 and US$2, 82 per kilogram.

The number of bales sold to date are 2, 4 million up from last year's 1,9 million representing a 23 % change from last year's figures.

After gold, tobacco is Zimbabwe's biggest foreign currency earner amid expectations by the government this year expecting earnings to jump from last year's US$452 million to US$800 million.

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka has put in place plans to increase production output in the next four years.

"The tobacco's potential is immense. It is in this regard that the government, together with stakeholders in the industry, is at an advanced stage of developing a three-pronged strategy. First, to increase annual production to 300 million kilograms largely from small holder farmers by 2025," he said.

However, market watchers have since criticised Zimbabwe for not outlining a value addition strategy arguing that improving general output will not yield much benefit.

Records show Zimbabwe could be losing out on at least US$ 5 billion annually on account of exporting raw tobacco, missing out on the lucrative global cigarette manufacturing market, experts have said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X