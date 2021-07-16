Namibia: Geingob Extends Current Covid-19 Regulations - Lauds Assistance Provided By International Community

Tami Hultman / AllAfrica
President Hage Geingob (file photo).
15 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on Thursday announced that the current measures, based on key indicators will be maintained and the current Public Health Regulations will be extended, from midnight tonight, Thursday 15 July, for a period of 14 days until 29 July 2021.

Geingob said this on occasion of the 31st COVID-19 public briefing on national response where he added that the country has crossed two significant milestones over the past 14-day observance period.

"We have exceeded 100,000 cumulative cases and over 2,000 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19 and related illnesses," he said.

During his speech Geingob announced that the United States of America pledged to donate 168,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Norway pledged 3,2 million face masks, 3 million gloves, and 1 million protective gowns; and Belgium, has pledged to donate 125,600 face masks, in assisting the nation battle COVID-19.

"Germany delivered one of three consignments consisting of 300,000 protective gowns; 60 high-care beds; 40,000 rapid tests; 20,000 protective eyewear and 500,000 face masks. A further 15 million masks, 50 ventilators, and Astra Zeneca vaccines have been pledged to Namibia by the German Government," he said, adding that Finland also delivered 2,3 million face masks, testing swabs, and protective gear and equipment.

"We thank our friends for these acts of solidarity. After all, the world will only be safe for all of us, once all nations of the world have defeated COVID-19," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Dr. Kalumbi Shangula announced that a batch of 250,000 doses of Sinopharm are expected on Saturday and countrywide vaccinations will resume on 19 July.

