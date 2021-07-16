Angola: Parliament Recommends Contingency Plan to Fight Drought

Luanda — National Assembly has recommended the Government to adopt contingency plan to fight against drought in the country's southern region and the programme that ensure direct transfer of goods to the needy families.

The recommendation is expressed in joint Opinion Report on the Quarterly Execution of the State General Budget (OGE), as referred to the 4th Quarter of 2020, approved on Wednesday in the specialty.

The Draft Resolution Report will go to the Parliament for the final vote on 21st this month.

The Economy and Finance, Constitutional and Legal Issues and the State and Local Power Administration Commissions also recommended the Executive to improve the positive and transparent evaluation instruments of the public accounts.

The MPs backed the implementation of reform programmes and modernisation of the justice and step up combat of economic, finance crimes and corruption.

The MPs are also of the view that the Executive should speed up the activities in nonoil sector and ensure greater level of tax revenue collection in the sector, but without harming the rationalisation and efficient goal of public expenditure policy.

The Executive was also encouraged to continue adequate the process of the current macroeconomic structure to the flexible exchange rate regime in force, otherwise it may overvalue the national currency and drastically reduce the level of the international net reserves.

The report also highlights the need for the Executive to continue implementing the programme to support the Production, Diversification of Exports and Replacement of the Exports (PRODESI) aimed to mobilise a greater level of collection for the non oil revenues.

The MPs recommended the Executive to give priority to the conclusion of works and rehabilitation of the main roads, under

the execution of Public Investment Programme (PIP) as well as to carry on the exceptional measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.