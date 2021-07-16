Angola: Parliament Recommends Contingency Plan to Fight Drought

14 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Assembly has recommended the Government to adopt contingency plan to fight against drought in the country's southern region and the programme that ensure direct transfer of goods to the needy families.

The recommendation is expressed in joint Opinion Report on the Quarterly Execution of the State General Budget (OGE), as referred to the 4th Quarter of 2020, approved on Wednesday in the specialty.

The Draft Resolution Report will go to the Parliament for the final vote on 21st this month.

The Economy and Finance, Constitutional and Legal Issues and the State and Local Power Administration Commissions also recommended the Executive to improve the positive and transparent evaluation instruments of the public accounts.

The MPs backed the implementation of reform programmes and modernisation of the justice and step up combat of economic, finance crimes and corruption.

The MPs are also of the view that the Executive should speed up the activities in nonoil sector and ensure greater level of tax revenue collection in the sector, but without harming the rationalisation and efficient goal of public expenditure policy.

The Executive was also encouraged to continue adequate the process of the current macroeconomic structure to the flexible exchange rate regime in force, otherwise it may overvalue the national currency and drastically reduce the level of the international net reserves.

The report also highlights the need for the Executive to continue implementing the programme to support the Production, Diversification of Exports and Replacement of the Exports (PRODESI) aimed to mobilise a greater level of collection for the non oil revenues.

The MPs recommended the Executive to give priority to the conclusion of works and rehabilitation of the main roads, under

the execution of Public Investment Programme (PIP) as well as to carry on the exceptional measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Standard Bank Runs Foul of Mozambique Central Bank

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X