Liberia: Musical Artist Brownskin Breaks Through With Her Latest 'Merry Go Round' Music Worldwide

16 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Kendolen Kebbeh Kennedy, alias Brownskin is known in the music industry for her classic talent in the Liberian Afrobeats. As a singer and songwriter, her curiosity for music aroused after the separation of her parents when she was just 10 years old.

She was born on April 9th, 1999 in Monrovia. Brownskin grew up in a strict Christian household. By listening to music on radio stations she was able to overcome the trauma from the aftermath of her parents' breakup.

Says, "As an isolated teenager, those moments in the room, singing was when I felt free. Those were the moments that defined my artistry and induced the birth of 'Brownskin'.

Since her musical beginnings, both Afrobeats and R&B music have inspired Brownskin's unique sound. In October of 2020 Brownskin signed a recording contract with 50/50 Entertainment. Shortly after, she embarked upon a mission to revolutionize the Liberian music industry, which has had little or no impact on representation in the greater Afrobeats arena.

In May of 2021, Brownskin's management announced collaboration between her and one of her idols, Teni the Entertainer on a single entitled, 'Merry Go Round'. This long-anticipated track was released on June 25th, 2021, and has had marvelous reviews. This track has put Liberian music in the spotlight and has made it clear to the rest of the world that Liberian music is evolving.

"The song, Merry Go Round addresses the continuous struggle women endure when searching for serious relationships with men. Teni and I team up to tell these men that we do not want "Merry Go Round" relationships which means go back and forth, we want a stable, consistent understanding, with no confusion or drama. This is a global message that resonates with women of all cultures and backgrounds," Brownskin said.

She added: "I'm shy and quiet and I do not talk much, that is my disposition, but when I sing I have a whole lot to say and won't stop singing until I express my thoughts to the world".

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

