Nigeria: NEC to Review Implementation Strategy of #EndSARS Recommendations - Osinbajo

16 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

NEC had directed states to constitute Judicial Panels of Inquiry to investigate complaints against the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) and other police units.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the National Economic Council (NEC) will meet to review the implementation strategy for reports of Judicial Panels on #EndSARS.

Mr Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual NEC meeting chaired by the vice president on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NEC had in the wake of #EndSARs protests of 2020, directed states to constitute Judicial Panels of Inquiry to investigate complaints against the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) and other police units.

"Also today, the council noted the receipt of the EndSARS report from a number of states and the vice president noted that more reports are being awaited so the council can have a full meeting to compile the report and review some of the implementation implications from the reports.

"He noted of course, that there are a number of states that have not yet completed their EndSARS Panel reports.

"Reports have been received today from Ekiti, Enugu and Nasarawa and more reports are being awaited.

"He encouraged the states that haven't completed the panel's work to send in interim reports.

"So, hopefully, very soon, the council will have occasion to comprehensively and review implementation strategies for the recommendations from the different panels," he said.

Mr Akande said the vice president also wished members of the council, and by extension, all Nigerians, a happy Sallah celebration.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X