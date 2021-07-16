Namibia: 'It Will Affect Us'

President Hage Geingob is worried that should the political unrest in South Africa continue unresolved, it would negatively affect Namibia's economic recovery plans.

During a courtesy visit by South African foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor yesterday, Geingob said sectors such as logistics have already been affected by the unrest in the neighbouring country.

He, however, said South Africa and Namibia are in the situation together and it is calming down.

"It is going to affect us. There is no way we can escape this ... When our big brother [South Africa] sneezes, we catch a fever. It is a terrible situation, but we are together in this one. We are watching it, and we think it is not the way to solve the problems," the president said.

The riots, which started off as solidarity protests in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province in support of jailed former president Jacob Zuma, have now escalated to violent mobs looting, burning and vandalising shops.

Road networks into and out of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been blocked.

Since Monday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deploying soldiers to assist the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) in bringing calm to these two provinces.

Geingob yesterday jokingly cautioned Namibians not to follow suit.

"Namibians should not be copycats," he said.

Geingob said it is easy to destroy property, but hard to rebuild it.

"What is the use of destroying if you have to rebuild?" he asked.

Geingob said he has extended his sympathy to South African president Cyril Ramaphosa as the unrest in the country continues.

'ORCHESTRATED'

Pandor yesterday said the South African government believes the looting and criminality are orchestrated, but did not specify by who.

"It is possible there is an orchestration. Things will settle at home. It has been quite bad, but I believe with the deployment of the SANDF calm and stability will be restored," she said.

"We have agreed that there will be speedy prosecution so that they are either fined or imprisoned," she said.

More than 72 people were killed and over 1 234 arrested in the past three days.

SUPPLY-CHAIN WORRIES

Deputy executive director of trade and industrialisation Michael Himavindu says it will be hard for Namibia to withstand any decline in the supply of goods and services from South Africa in the short to medium term, "as our neighbouring countries, especially in the Southern African Customs Union configuration relies equally heavily on South Africa".

He says Namibia could, however, utilise the opportunity provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement "to diversify our imports".

For now, Himavindu says the government is more concerned about the supply of pharmaceutical and medical goods needed in the fight against Covid-19.

"We also see some imports constrained from manufacturers of items such as coffins as they battle to keep up with demand due to the third wave of the pandemic," he says.

Economist Salomo Hei says if the riots continue unresolved, it could directly damage Namibia's economy, given that the country depends on South Africa for more than 70% of its imports transported by road.

According to him, South Africa accounts for almost 60% of Namibia's entire trade balance, which includes around 15% of exports and 44% of imports.

"The total trade for May 2021 was around N$14 billion, of which South Africa is responsible for 60%, and if that is curtailed, we could run out of everything, including oxygen that we need from Afrox," Hei says.

He says the situation could also affect Namibia's fight against Covid-19.

Economist Mally Likukela says any decline in production in South Africa could also lead to shock-induced inflation, which could double the prices of goods and services in Namibia.

"The poor, who have no reserves to fall back on, would be severely affected, and this would exacerbate the already high incidence of poverty ... The already elevated unemployment in Namibia would worsen and put a strain on the already under pressure economy," he says.

DEEP-ROOTED PROBLEMS

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah says the situation, coupled with socio-economic issues such as unemployment and poverty, could easily spill over to other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries and exacerbate unrest in the region.

"It is important that we place the looting and violence in the context of SADC's unemployment, poverty and hopelessness, which are drivers of prompt protests.

"The anger we are seeing in the streets of South Africa is not just about Zuma's jailing, but is an expression of the frustration with the poor socio-economic conditions in that country.

"Many people in that country are not happy, because democracy there has not changed their economic circumstances. Therefore any small issue is bound to ignite such scenes we are now seeing in South Africa," he says.