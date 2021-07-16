Namibia: LGBTQ+ Organisation Shares With Community

15 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

RURAL Dialogue Namibia (RDN) recently reached out to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-diverse and queer (LGBTQ+) community and residents of Donkerhoek informal settlement at Khorixas.

The organisation donated food and clothing to the community.

RDN spokesperson La-D !Aebes says the charity drive was initiated after realising how the rural LGBTQ+ community struggles.

"We are excluded from mainstream charity drives and government initiatives targetting vulnerable communities. We are vulnerable too," she says.

!Aebes says it's difficult for her community to find employment, which exacerbates their poor living conditions.

The RDN was established in 2016 at Khorixas as a platform for the rural LGBTQ+ community and traditional leaders to engage on human rights issues.

The local LGBTQ+ also donated clothes towards the charity drive.

Apart from food and clothing, the organisation also handed out masks, sanitisers and condoms donated by Positive Vibes and Rights of All Men (RAM).

!Aebes urges the community to look after themselves and avoid contracting Covid-19.

Mr Walvis Bay 2019 Delano Muller and his family also contributed towards the event.

He says he saw the need for clothing and other essentials - especially during the winter months.

"It is our responsibility to help and assist where we can, as the whole country is facing a difficult time," Muller says.

"Learn from yesterday, live for today, and hope for tomorrow," he says.

"Without exception, every person this year has faced a challenge or difficulty, and many have even felt overwhelmed to the point where they see no way out. This too shall pass, and in the meantime, stay safe and keep your mind occupied with positive thoughts," he says.

