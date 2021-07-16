Zimbabwe: G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao Don't Exist - Zanu-PF

ZANU PF has ruled out any prospects of readmitting vanquished G40 faction kingpins Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo, and Patrick Zhuwao as it considers them to be non-existent.

This comes after Zanu PF readmitted a number of its former senior officials who were part of the G40 faction, which fought a neck-to-neck battle with current President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Team Lacoster camp in an intriguing race to succeed the late former president Robert Mugabe.

The race led to a military coup in November 2017 which resulted in the G40 faction being decimated.

The faction was backing former First Lady Grace Mugabe to take over from her late husband while Mnangagwa was gunning for the throne.

Most senior G40 members including former government ministers Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao, Walter Mzembi, Mandi Chimene fled the country following the toppling of Mugabe.

Confirming that the ruling party had readmitted into its fold other former G40 members into the fold, Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said the kingpins would remain in isolation.

The readmitted members include the mercurial former youth league leader Kudzanayi Chipanga, former youth and sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane and former public service deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze.

Others are: Dorothy Mangami, Mpehlabayo Malinga and Chiratidzo Mabuwa, who contested as independent parliamentary candidates in the 2018 elections.

"We don't talk about people who don't exist in our mind especially," Mugwadi said referring to Moyo and his other colleagues.

Mnangagwa's administration is seeking to extradite Moyo from Kenya, and Kasukuwere, Zhuwao, Mzembi, and former deputy Higher Education Minister Godfrey Gandawa from South Africa.

The state wants the former senior officials to answer to a raft of charges including abuse of office.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the readmitted former senior officials had been brought back to the fold following "tense deliberations".

He was addressing journalists after Zanu PF's Politburo meeting in Harare Wednesday.

"The Midlands Province has recommended that Makhosini Hlongwane be readmitted into the party because since his dismissal in 2017, over the G40 cabal, he has shown remorse at every situation he has been," Khaya Moyo.

"The disciplinary committee and the Politburo has accepted his readmission as a card-carrying member and can only be eligible to contest for elections after three years.

"Tapiwa Matangaidze has been readmitted into the party on condition that he will be a card-carrying member and will not contest for any election until the completion of four years.

However, the Zanu PF information tsar, Moyo, insisted the ruling party's door would remain closed for Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, and their exiled colleagues.