Namibia: Rentals Nosedive With Bleak Outlook

It cost at least N$770 less to rent out a residential property at the end of March this year than it did in 2020, the FNB Namibia rental index report for the first quarter of 2021 shows.

The ailing economy and sluggish demand are responsible for this drop, said FNB research and marketing manager Frans Uusiku.

The outlook is not promising a quick return to high rentals either, he says.

From his observations, Uusiku said the national weighted average rent was N$6 686 at the end of March 2021 from N$7 465 in March 2020. This is a 10,4% drop, and has the lower housing market painted all over it.

Following the index, there is, however, only a 3,1% contraction.

The reduced rentals over a year, between March 2020 and March 2021 show that rents were mainly reduced for two-bedroom units, which saw a contraction of 2,8% in rental prices.

Following that category is the three-bedroom units, which recorded a 1% contraction and then single bedroom units which went down 0,8%.

The average rental prices for the three, in a descending order for the first quarter were at N$9 636, N$6 687 and N$3 641, respectively.

Residential units with more than three bedrooms, however, posted a growth in rent, said Uusiku and his team. The average rental prices was N$17 169, a 0,3% growth over the period under review.

Uusiku said, despite this minimal growth for bigger residential units, market surveying shows that rent tariffs are likely to remain muted for the long haul.

There is, however, an interesting twist. There appears to be a consolidation of families.

"These patterns highlight the widespread affordability issues among tenants and increased demand for multi-family renting units to support affordability in these economically challenging times," said Uusiku.

Namibia is generally a renters market, with housing prices still considered expensive compared to regional trends and those of other developing countries.

The banks have welcomed this market, and have pumped more than N$50 billion into the sector to fund mortgages.

While the banks have carved out this market as a secure line for cash inflow, signs have emerged that it could be troubling, said Uusiku.

This is because there is no supporting economic activities to keep the population renting or buying houses as was the case.

A STRAIN IT IS

"The incoming economic data for the first quarter of 2021 mirrors the deteriorating state of the rental market, with national output growth recorded at negative 6,5% from a negative 2,5% in the corresponding period in 2020.

"Suffice to say, a derailed economic recovery, which appears to have been prolonged by the third wave of Covid-19, and low vaccination rates, is poised to keep the rental market in a "coma" on the back of muted demand," noted Uusiku.

He warned, however, that this would have far-reaching implications for the stability of the financial sector, with potential unfavourable consequences such as depressed property sales.

"While we do not believe we have effectively reached that state yet, some signs are emerging," cautioned the researcher.

REGIONS

Uusiku said analysis of the whole country has painted the coast as the most badly hit.

Walvis Bay continues to top the list in terms of annual rental contractions with 44,4%, followed by Oshakati at 33,9%, Swakopmund at 28,4% and Ondangwa at 20,7%.

Okahandja, Gobabis and Windhoek posted contractions of 14,4%, 14,2% and 3,5%, respectively.

These negatives point to a high vacancy rate in the middle market segment across these jurisdictions as affordability issues linger, said Uusiku.

Rent at Tsumeb, Rundu and Ongwediva, however, grew by 35,8%, 31% and 20,2% year-on-year, respectively.

Landlords are barely asking for rent deposits these days.

Uusiku said overall deposits charged by landlords contracted by 23% at the end of March 2021 compared to a contraction of 32,1% in 2020.

"The relatively mild contraction in rental deposit on the year-on-year basis highlights the low base effect from the first quarter of 2020 when the economy went into the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown. Overall, a significant reduction in deposit payable of 60% is notable within the more-than-three-bedroom segment compared to a reduction of 30% realised a year earlier," said Uusiku.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead, competition for high quality tenants is a theme that is set to continue to shape the outlook of the rental property market for as long as the economy remains in a recessionary state, said the researcher.

Rental yields on residential property have also declined considerably as rental growth fails to keep up with rising housing prices, especially in the medium-to-low housing market.

At the end of March 2021, the return on an investment property was measured at 7,1%, reflecting a 0,8 percentage point decline from the preceding period.

"Although we still view the current rental yields as indicative of a stable residential property market, the attractiveness of the residential property as an asset class would continue to depend on how soon the economy would return on its sustainable growth path," affirmed Uusiku.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @Lasarus_A