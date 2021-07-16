South Africa Supermarket Uses Oil to Foil Would-Be Looters

15 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Amid a looting spree in major cities in South Africa, an upmarket supermarket employed cheeky tactics that kept away looters from its premises.

With several premises counting their losses to the tune of billions of shillings after residents walked in and carted their properties while damaging others, employees at Shoprite supermarket elected to pour oil on the floor outside the store as the looters approached the premises.

A widely shared video clip on social media, shows workers pouring the oil near the entrance of the store.

Unknown to the would-be looters who had no idea the floor was slippery, the experience left them losing their balance and crashing on the floor.

Improvise, adapt, overcome. 😂#SouthAfricaShutDown #southafricalsburning pic.twitter.com/BdgCZXt87w

-- Danie Barnard (@DaanBarnard) July 14, 2021

The store's manager, Mduduzo Sikhakhane, told South Africa's Times Live that the trick had saved them from being looted.

"No-one could go to that side because they were slipping like crazy," he said.

It was reported that it was the only store in the mall that was not broken into.

The incident comes amid a week of violence that engulfed the second-largest richest country in Africa, leading to arson attacks, looting, and about 75 deaths.

The violence and protests were sparked by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Standard Bank Runs Foul of Mozambique Central Bank

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X